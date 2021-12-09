Bath & Body Works’ annual Body Care Event has all lotions and cleansers at $5.50

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Bath & Body Works’ once-a-year Annual Body Care Event is back just in time for holiday shopping, or stocking up on your favorite lotions and fragrances.

Just like their Candle Day Event, which saw the best price on candles all year, body care will be at some of the lowest prices during the sale, all priced at $5.50. The sale is in stores and online Friday, Dec. 10, and in stores only Saturday, Dec. 11.

The sale includes literally all body care, head to toe, from moisturizers and cleansers to fragrances, aromatherapy blends, men’s and even fun forms like body butter and scrubs. You’ll find fan favorites and new scents, like Starlit Night, which has notes of snowberry, midnight iris and sensual agarwood.

Body care items are normally priced between $18.50-$6.50, so you can save quite a bit of cash depending on what products you choose. There is a purchase limit of 20, so you can stock up for yourself and grab some for gifts.

Take a look at some of the body care items you can get during the sale, including some new and returning scents that are dropping just for the event:

Moonlight Path

One of the scents returning for the event, you’ll find Moonlight Path in lotion, shower gel and fragrance mist. It has scents of a garden blend, with night-blooming jasmine, blue violet, sheer lavender, lily of the valley and soft musk.

Dark Kiss

Another returning scent, Dark Kiss has a blend of black raspberry, burgundy rose, bergamot incense, dark vanilla bean and plum musk. You’ll find it in body cream, body lotion and shower gel.

Cotton Candy Champagne

You’ll find the new Cotton Candy Champagne in body cream, scrub and fragrance mist. The fragrance has notes of bubbly rosé, strawberry and sugar.

Christmas Cookies

An online exclusive scent, Christmas Cookies is available in a body creme and fragrance mist. The scent features a blend of cookie dough, almond biscotti and caramel woods.

Pure Wonder

Pure Wonder has scents of iced rosé, star jasmine and warm white amber. You’ll find it in shower gel, fragrance mist and body lotion.

What is your favorite Bath & Body Works body care scent?

