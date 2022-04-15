Barry County man found guilty in 2021 murder

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A Barry County man has been found guilty of murdering and torturing a woman in 2021.

The Barry County prosecutor says Andrew Lafey was found guilty of first-degree murder and torture for the death of Grace Brinkley on Friday.

The brutal crime happened back on February 16, 2021.

Lafey is guilty of shooting Brickley twice and inflicted multiple injuries to her face. These injuries included a broken jaw. Lafey then recorded a video of himself stomping on and taunting Brickley. The video’s runtime was close to 11 minutes.

Lafey’s trial was held before Judge Michael Schipper. He had waived his right to a jury trial. Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt and Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Elsworth tried the case. The 11-minute video of Lafey with Brickley was played at the trial for Judge Schipper. The trial lasted four days.

Lafey was found guilty on all charges. The convictions include first-degree murder, torture, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of Felony Firearm.

Lafey is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9, 2022, at 9 a.m.

