Another woman testifies Donald Trump sexually assaulted her

E. Jean Carroll has testified she called a friend immediately after she alleges former President Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. That friend, Lisa Birnbach, testified about the phone call Tuesday.

Birnbach told jurors Carroll is telling the truth.

Birnbach said that while giving her children dinner, she answered the phone to what sounded like Carroll hyperventilating as she described what had happened in detail, repeatedly saying Trump had pulled down her tights.

Birnbach testified she told Carroll she'd been raped and that she should go to the police. She also testified Carroll told her she wasn't going to the police and asked Birnbach never to speak of it again.

Carroll's lawyers later called 81-year-old Jessica Leeds to the stand in an attempt to show a pattern of Trump assaulting women.

Leeds testified Trump silently molested her with what seemed like "40 zillion hands" on a flight in the late 1970s.

"I would like to express my support for E. Jean Carroll with her suit against Trump. Her story rings true to me," Leeds said.

SEE MORE: Judge denies request for mistrial from Trump's attorneys in rape trial

Another woman claiming she was victimized by Trump is also expected to testify.

Carroll is suing Trump for battery and defamation after the former president denied the rape allegation and called Carroll a liar, accusing her of making up the story to sell her memoir.

Trump has repeatedly denied the women's claims. His attorney said Trump will not testify, as he has no obligation to do so.

Robert Salerno, who served as a senior vice president at the Bergdorf Goodman where Carroll alleges the incident occurred, testified Tuesday he never met Carroll or Trump, but he said he did spot Trump inside the store.

Also on Tuesday, a clinical psychologist testified she spent between 20 to 22 hours with Carroll before the trial and said in her expert opinion, "She has suffered from painful memories."

The trial continues Wednesday.

