You Can Buy These Ride-On Animal Pool Floats For Under $15

Sam’s Club is known for some pretty epic pool floats — like this 18-foot airplane — but just because most things are oversized at the warehouse club does not mean they don’t have some regular-sized goodies as well.

That includes some smaller but equally adorable floats for days spent at the pool. These ride-on pool floats are just $14.98 and come in four styles: a dinosaur, flamingo, shark and unicorn. While children can ride on them with adult supervision, they are still big enough for adults, as they measure 4.5 feet long.

You’ll also find mesh ride-on floats that come in 12 different animals, including a unicorn, dragon, seahorse, walrus, narwhal and clownfish. They hold up to 200 pounds and the mesh material is made to resist chlorine and sun.

If you do want to go big, however, they also have a floating beer pong table and a floating picnic table that holds up to 600 pounds.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, you can find fun floats at a variety of other places as well, including Amazon, which sells this unicorn pool float for $19.99.

Or if you are looking for oversized, you can buy this giant shiny pink flamingo for $28.99.

The brand Funboy also has a ton of floats ready to go for the summer, including their popular angel wings and crown floats. The crown floats come in a few different styles — Royal Crown Island Float, Rose Gold Crown Lounger and Rose Gold Crown Island — while the Angel Wings float looks like pure heaven.

At $99, the giant angel wings float is large enough for you to lay comfortably, plus it includes a cloud-like headrest and wings that gently ‘rise’ out of the water to envelope your body.

Are you looking for some new pool floats to relax in this summer?

