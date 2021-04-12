Amtrak tickets are buy one, get one free right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

After a year of COVID-19 lockdowns, a lot of people are itching to travel. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance for people who are fully vaccinated from the coronavirus and want to hit the road. If you’re one of them, you are probably starting to look at travel deals again.

Amtrak has a fantastic deal right now that could entice you to climb aboard and hit the railways — and bring someone along for free!

Amtrak’s Buy One, Bring One Free deal is a limited-time offer for travelers looking to take the scenic route for their vacation or even a business trip.

When you book an Amtrak roomette for travel between June 1 and Sept. 30, you can bring someone along for the ride for no extra cost. The only blackout date is July 5.

What is roomette? It’s a private car for you and a guest that has two seats you can use to sit and enjoy the scenery going by during the day. Then, at night, the seats convert into an upper and lower berth, so you can be lulled to sleep by the swaying of the train.

Also included in the cost of your fare are complimentary meals, a personal attendant, free lounge access and other perks that come with booking a private roomette.

Amtrak says they have enhanced safety protocols and that all passenger trains have an onboard air filtration system, so you can travel with peace of mind this summer.

Amtrak

Roomettes are available on 15 of Amtrak’s routes, including the Auto Train, California Zephyr, Silver Star and Lake Shore Limited.

Some sample fares for the Buy One, Bring One Free sale include:

Chicago to New Orleans: $319

Chicago to Seattle: $527

Washington, DC, to Boston: $288

Philadelphia to Miami: $489

To find these rates, visit the official Amtrak Private Room Sale website and enter your dates and destinations. You can also use the code C645 if you want to book on the Amtrak App.

The sale runs through April 16, so you’ll need to hop on board and book your trip soon.

Happy travels!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.