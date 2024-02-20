American Airlines increases bag fees

It could soon cost you more to fly with American Airlines.

The carrier announced Tuesday that it is increasing bag fees for domestic flights. For tickets purchased on or after Tuesday, passengers will pay $35 for their first checked bag, but they have to pay online in advance. If the passenger does not pay in advance and has to check their bag at the airport, the fee will be $40.

Prior to Tuesday, both options were $30.

The price for a second checked bag also went up from $40 to $45.

American Airlines did not give a specific reason for the price increase, but noted that this is its first bag fee increase since 2018.

The Department of Transportation tracks how much airlines make on bag fees. The most recent report from 2022 shows that American Airlines made $1.4 billion in bag fees that year. That was more than any other domestic airline.

United ranked second, making $1.1 billion in bag fees in 2022. United has a baggage fee calculator on its website. The fees are similar to American and dependent on if passengers pay in advance.

The entire domestic airline industry raked in over $6.7 billion in bag fees in 2022, according to the Department of Transportation.

