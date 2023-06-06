Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $35

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s more affordable than ever to cut the cord on cable and pick up a new streaming device. Video streaming at home has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. In fact, 78% of U.S. homes subscribe to at least one streaming service, according to Forbes.

If you’ve been looking for a great deal on a streaming device, you must look at the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Right now, we are seeing it available for only $34.99!

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max has a regular retail price of $54.99. But, several retailers around the country have the streaming stick marked down by 36%. Based on data from CamelCamelCamel, the $34.99 price is the lowest this item has been offered since hitting the market in the fall of 2022.

The sale price may be low, but the features included with this streaming device are state-of-the-art technology. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is compatible with the newest WiFi routers, providing up to 40% more power. This means faster app start speeds and a smoother navigation system.

Customers can stream video in 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, plus they get a high-quality sound experience with Dolby Atmos audio.

The included remote has Alexa Voice capability to make menu navigation and program selection a hands-free experience.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99 from any of the retailers below:

Amazon — you can also get another 20% off your purchase price if you participate in Amazon’s Trade-In Program. Check out the details in the linked product listing

Best Buy

Kohl’s

Target

None of the retailers have shared an end date for this deal. That means it could disappear at any time. Act quickly to get your new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and maybe snag an extra to give as a gift to a fellow streaming lover.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.