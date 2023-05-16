Allure Bridals is launching ‘Bridgerton’-inspired wedding dresses

Who doesn’t want to feel like royalty on their wedding day?

Many brides fantasize about walking down the aisle in a gown that looks like it belongs on the set of “Bridgerton” or “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” This fantasy can now become a reality thanks to Allure Bridals’ new line of dresses. The premier wedding designer is collaborating with Shondaland to create gowns that are fit for a Queen herself … Queen Charlotte, that is.

Allure Bridals x Shondaland

Inspired by the sumptuous gowns in the Bridgerverse, these gowns will be a modern and wearable take on the dresses we drool over on “Bridgerton” and “Queen Charlotte.”

The Queen Charlotte gowns from Allure Bridals will be designed by none other than Shondaland’s Lyn Paolo. Paola has worked on many Shonda Rhimes’ projects, including “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Scandal,” and most recently served as Costume Designer for “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

“I love the worlds that [Shonda] creates and it is an absolute delight to fill those worlds with beautiful costumes,” Lyn Paolo, Shondaland’s creative director and designer, said in a press release. “Now I am excited to help design beautiful gowns inspired by the world she has created for today’s beautiful brides.”

Allure Bridals x Shondaland

Though the collaboration shared Paolo’s sketches of the gowns ahead of their release, the Allure Bridals x Shondaland wedding gowns won’t be available until December 2023. The dresses are moderately priced, starting at around $1,600. (According to The Knot, the average wedding dress was $1,900 in 2022.) There are more luxe options in the Shondaland line that can range up to $3,000, so brides can find the dress that best suits their budget.

As you can see from the sketches of the gowns, these dresses bring the drama. Forget minimalism and austere design: These wedding dresses are designed with romance and royalty in mind.

Allure Bridals x Shondaland

“The intricate details, lavish fabrics, and timeless elegance of Queen Charlotte and the ton’s fashion are a perfect fit for our bridal gowns, and we can’t wait to unveil this special collection to brides around the world,” says Kelly Crum, CEO of Allure Bridals.

The new line of Allure Bridals x Shondaland dresses can be found at bridal stores worldwide at the end of this year. Grooms not included.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.