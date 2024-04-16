Alexa and Carlos PenaVega reveal stillbirth of their daughter

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are opening up about the stillbirth of their fourth child.

In an emotional Instagram post Monday, the couple announced their daughter, whom they had named Indy Rex, was "born at rest" after a "beautiful and peaceful delivery."

"There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss," the post read. "It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace."

The "Spy Kids" actress and "Big Time Rush" actor/band member have been married since 2014 and share sons Ocean, 6, Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2. They revealed they were expecting a fourth child in a November Instagram post, saying, "Thank God we love adventures… Número cuatro!"

Since the announcement, Alexa has posted a few videos documenting her pregnancy, including one last month in which she described being hospitalized for at least five days after noticing bleeding in her third trimester. She said her placenta had partially separated from her uterus but that her water didn't break and she was still considered low-risk.

"My history with this pregnancy has not been easy," Alexa said. "Every single day that I'm still pregnant here in this hospital is literally a miracle… It's just a waiting game for all of us. There really isn't anything anyone can do. We're just kind of seeing what my body does naturally."

In the Monday update, the PenaVegas didn't share further details about when or why Indy was delivered. They said prayers from their community have been "sustaining" as they mourn her, whom they said "looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all."

"Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted… then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her," the post continued. "We can't understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers."

The CDC says stillbirths affect about 1 in every 175 births. The term refers to the death of a baby at or after 20 weeks, and those that occur farther along in a woman's pregnancy are more likely to be unexplained.

But despite it all, the PenaVegas said their daughter still "completely changed" their world in concluding their post.

"You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for," the post read. "We love you can't wait to see how many other lives you change."

Several of the couple's former co-stars and friends like Daniella Monet, Derek Hough and Tiffany Thornton shared their condolences in the comments.

"Love you so so much," Alexa's "Spy Kids" co-star Daryl Sabara said.

"Here for you guys. Can't imagine what you're going through," Carlos' "Big Time Rush" bandmate James Maslow wrote.

