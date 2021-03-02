Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Sixth Child Months After Fifth

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have added to their brood, only six or so months after welcoming son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas in September 2020.

On March 1, Hilaria posted a photo of herself surrounded by her kids to her Instagram with the caption “7” and a red heart emoji. It shows a newborn baby lying next to Edu, alongside sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2; Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4; and Rafael Thomas, 5; plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 25.

A source confirmed to People that the celebrity couple had welcomed another baby but didn’t reveal any details. In fact, New York Times reporter Katie Rosman wrote on Twitter that she had asked Hilaria’s publicist about the specifics of the birth and received the response, “Not sharing!”

I texted Hilaria’s publicist and asked if the child was adopted or if Hilaria was pregnant late last year when I interviewed her. (I know these are not the only two possible scenarios.) “Not sharing!” the publicist replied.https://t.co/5YSzmiApZd — katie rosman (@katierosman) March 1, 2021

And naturally, people were confused.

“Rationally I know Hilaria Baldwin’s new baby was born via surrogate or was adopted, but until that is reported I will continue to be positively REELING wondering how she gave birth to two babies five months apart,” wrote Twitter user @AnnaDamm.

Rationally I know Hilaria Baldwin’s new baby was born via surrogate or was adopted, but until that is reported I will continue to be positively REELING wondering how she gave birth to two babies five months apart. — Anna Damm (@AnnaDamm) March 1, 2021

Then, on March 2, Hilaria posted another photo, a snapshot of the infant girl that revealed their new daughter’s name is Lucia. That same day, a source confirmed to People that the Baldwins had welcomed the baby via surrogate.

In November, Hilaria said that, “during times of COVID, it very much feels like we’re done,” when asked by People about expanding their family.

“Everybody’s asking me this question,” she said. “I don’t know. I’ve said in the past that I was done when I wasn’t done. I think, right now, I’m so tired. And I feel, just with COVID — it’s just insanity.”

She also shared that five kids might not be enough for the children themselves.

“My kids are used to new siblings coming in, so they’re already like, ‘When is the next one going to come?'” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Guys, you and the entire world need to stop asking me that!'”

Luckily, the four older kids took well to new arrival Edu.

“They love babies,” Hilaria said. “It’s actually really amazing to watch them because I know that they’re going to be the kind of adults who are really good with kids because they just know so much.”

This bodes well for baby Lucia, too. Congrats to the Baldwin family on their new arrival!

