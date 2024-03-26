After 142 years, Spain's iconic Sagrada Família nears completion

Next time you're complaining about the snail's pace of a construction project in your neighborhood, just think about the Barcelonians who have been waiting over 140 years for the completion of a church.

But the wait may soon come to an end as officials of the Sagrada Família basilica have announced that its construction, which started in 1882, will reach completion by 2026.

“So, the beginning of the final stage of construction kicked off with the completion of the towers of the Evangelists (November 2023), and work is currently under way on the Chapel of the Assumption and the tower of Jesus Christ. The Chapel of the Assumption is expected to be finished in 2025, and the tower of Jesus Christ in 2026,” Catholic Church officialssaid in a press release.

Nestled in Barcelona's Eixample Right district, the Sagrada Família captivates tourists worldwide. In 2023, it saw 4,707,367 visitors, with 85% coming from outside the city, and nearly 20% were Americans, Church officials stated.

Five generations have walked by this construction that was originally designed by renowned Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. When the construction finally comes to an end, the Sagrada Família will become the world's tallest cathedral and will have a total of 18 towers, symbolizing the 12 Apostles, the Virgin Mary, the four Evangelists, and Jesus Christ, with the Jesus Christ tower being the tallest at 172.5 meters (about 565 feet), the Church states.

All that to say ... makes your wait feel like a breeze, doesn't it?

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com