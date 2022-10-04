These Adult Halloween Costumes Let You Channel The Spirit Of The Spooky Season

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Halloween is approaching, which means it’s the time of year you can be anything you want. Whether you want to get the party startled with a scary costume or you’re too cute to spook, Amazon has an entire section of Halloween costumes for adults.

Almost half of the adults surveyed by the National Retail Federation say they plan to dress up this year, and the survey says the most popular Halloween costumes are witches, vampires, ghosts and pirates. Cat and Batman costumes are also trending this year.

Ahead, here are 10 adult costumes from Amazon that will get you in the Halloween spirit, whether you want a comical get-up or one that’s inspired by pop culture

Did you know that Tyrannosaurus rex means “king of the tyrant lizards”? For a Jurassic-era costume, this tent-like T-Rex costume lets you lumber around a party freely. It even comes with sound effects. “Hit of the party!” one reviewer wrote.

Robert Pattinson, is that you? Coming off the heels of “The Batman”‘s box office success earlier this year, the superhero costume is among the most popular this season. The jumpsuit is modeled after the Batman costume from Chris Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy starring Christian Bale, though, and comes with a built-in muscle chest. “A great costume for the money and a big hit with the neighborhood trick or treaters (kids and parents alike),” one reviewer wrote.

Make fashion your crime this Halloween. The five-piece robber costume set comes with a black-and-white stringed long-sleeved T-shirt, eye mask, beanie cap, black gloves and a money bag (cash not included). Among the 5-star reviews was one from someone who works as a cashier and dressed up like a burglar. “It totally did its job,” the review says.

Prove unicorns do exist with this fantastic blow-up costume. The lightweight unicorn costume comes with an air pump and fan and allows for easy movement so you can gallop about like the mythical creature that you’ve become. So, far it’s racked up more than 4,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. “Omg this is the best thing ever!! … Worth every penny I spent,” one of the top reviews says.

Tequila and a squeeze of lime? Name a better combination. The couple’s costume comes with two tunics: one has a shimmery gold tequila bottle overlay that’s labeled “top-shelf” and the other is a green lime wedge costume.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to leave the party unannounced so everyone can ask: “Hey, where’s Waldo?” One of the reviewers said: “Can you find me? I had fun with this one, and people lose their minds like they’re twelve when they see you!” The Where’s Waldo costume comes with a red-striped, long-sleeved shirt and a matching beanie.

For a screaming good time, pull on this creepy Michael Myers mask that looks like it’s straight from the set of the “Halloween” slasher series. “Love it. It scares everyone,” one reviewer says. There’s ventilation in the mouth and nose of this latex mask for easy breathing.

Another nightmare-inducing costume, the Pennywise clown suit, comes with a yellow jumpsuit, black glitter vest, white gloves, and a character mask with attached red hair. To take this costume up a notch, carry a red balloon filled with helium. Oh, and practice your posing. “I bought this for my 13-year-old son to wear for trick-or-treating,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “We were stopped repeatedly with strangers asking for photos with Pennywise.”

Looking for a quick and easy costume? This bloody T-shirt will definitely lead to some double takes, so be prepared to come up with a good storyline. One reviewer says: “The fake blood looks believable.”

Call this your lazy bones costume. This comfy glow-in-the-dark onesie skeleton pajama set totally passes as a Halloween costume. You can still see out of it when it’s completely zipped up, too! “It will keep us warm this Halloween,” one reviewer wrote.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.