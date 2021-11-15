Adele Helped A Man Propose During Her CBS Special

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There are a million ways to pop the question, but the chance of proposing to the love of your life with the help of superstar Adele is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

One very lucky fan was able to pull off what may just be the best proposal ever at Adele’s recent show at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, which was a part of “Adele: One Night Only”, a concert special on CBS.

The proposal began with the singer asking the audience to be silent while the fan, Quentin, brought his girlfriend Ashley, who was blindfolded and wearing noise-canceling headphones, to the stage. When she removed the blindfold, Ashley found herself confused, standing near the stage, in front of the crowd.

Quentin then got down on one knee, thanking Ashley for her patience and, while fighting back tears, saying he knows she will be an amazing mother to their kids one day. “I love you,” he said. “I love you, I love you, I love you, and I will continue to love you forever.”

Just as he officially asked her to marry him, Adele’s song “Make You Feel My Love” began playing, with the singer appearing on stage to perform for the couple. After accepting the proposal, Ashey and Quentin sat in the front row between singer Lizzo and actor Melissa McCarthy to enjoy the rest of the show.

You can watch the full moment below:

The proposal is a slightly ironic twist to the concert, as Adele has said her new album is actually about her divorce, or rather, explaining the divorce to her 8-year-old son.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” she told Vogue. “It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

