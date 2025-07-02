Michigan schools still waiting on state budget as deadline passes

Michigan schools are still waiting for their state funding plan as lawmakers miss their self-imposed deadline.

Financial experts compare budgeting to completing a puzzle, where all pieces must fit together.

Michigan school districts are currently trying to plan their budgets without knowing a crucial piece of information: how much funding they'll receive from the state.

"You have to have the full puzzle to be able to confidently put together a realistic budget that's going to make sense for your lifestyle," said Allison Horn, the executive director of executive communications for Michigan State University Federal Credit Union.

While this principle applies to personal finances, Michigan's school districts now face the challenge of planning expenses without knowing their incoming revenue.

State lawmakers had set a deadline to complete the K-12 budget, but Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks confirmed that deadline has now passed.

"There's 100% certainty that there will not be a negotiated budget bill in front of us today," Brinks said.

