Meridian Township balances small-town charm with commercial development in downtown revitalization

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Meridian Township leaders are working to address downtown vacancies while maintaining the community's desired small-town feel, as new businesses begin to fill empty storefronts.

Jesalee Jones, who has worked in remodeling for four years, recently opened her kitchen, bathroom and basement remodeling business in a downtown suite after being drawn to the area's character.

"I wasn't really looking for anything, but I saw this spot open, and it just was so cute and the art store and everything, the tailor and the salon, I really liked, and all the women-owned businesses here," Jones said.

Downtown vacancies have concerned Meridian Township residents for some time, prompting city leaders to develop solutions. Scott Henderson and other officials have created a plan to revitalize the area while preserving its appeal.

"The township is excited to work with any developer who wants to come in there. That would be supporting the township and the residents' vision for that corner. What our township residents have overwhelmingly said is we want to see a quant downtown area," Henderson said.

Derrick Mitchell Township leaders develop plan combining commercial and residential spaces as new businesses like women-owned remodeling company begin filling empty storefronts

The development plan includes both commercial and residential components, similar to previous approved proposals.

"That's likely going to involve some commercial space, as well as some residential space as well. The previous version of the plan that was approved had a commercial first floor and residential on the stories above. So, we're hoping to see a plan that's more or less like that," Henderson said.

• Meridian Township leaders are addressing downtown vacancies with a development plan that balances commercial growth with the small-town charm residents want

• New businesses like Jesalee Jones' remodeling company are moving into downtown suites, drawn by the area's character and community of women-owned businesses

• The township's business approval process takes 3 to 6 months to ensure incoming businesses align with neighborhood characteristics and community vision



Watch Below:

Meridian Township creates development plan to address downtown vacancies while maintaining small-town feel as new businesses move into the area.

According to Henderson, the process of moving a business into Meridian Township can take 3 to 6 months, as leadership wants to ensure incoming businesses align with neighborhood characteristics.

"The Meridian Township board hears you loud and clear. We agree with you that we absolutely want to see this area developed. And we want to see this area thrive economically," Henderson said.

Residents interested in contacting the Meridian Township board about potential business inquiries can reach out to them directly.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

