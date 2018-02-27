Jim Holton

I fell in love with weather at a young age mostly in part due to my Father. He works as a Lineman for Detroit Edison which meant that anytime there was a large storm, he would work overtime. This quickly evolved into me watching weather broadcasts to find out if my father would be coming home or working late.



I can thank my oldest sister for turning that love of weather into a career in broadcast meteorology. She worked as a news producer in several markets across the country, including Lansing, and I would always go visit her stations and spend time with the Meteorologists. Eventually that lead to me following in her footsteps and attending Central Michigan University where I earned a B.S. in Meteorology and spent time at CMU’s student run television station getting my feet wet in the industry.



Upon Graduation in May of 2016, I accepted the position of Weekend Meteorologist here at WSYM Fox 47 and WILX News 10 in Lansing and moved to the morning show in late October. Having grown up just down I-96 in Howell, I am already accustomed to the weather we receive in Mid-Michigan but the Great Lakes definitely keep things interesting.



I like to think of myself as a bit of an outdoorsman when I am not at work and I try to explore everything that Michigan has to offer on my days off. Camping, hiking, fishing and boating are some of the activities that I enjoy in the summer. In the winter I can often be found at one of Michigan’s many ski hills or snowshoeing.