AARP launches nationwide campaign to protect Social Security as program faces potential cuts

LANSING, Mich. — Social Security could face significant funding challenges in the next decade, with AARP warning that recipients might receive only 77% of their earned benefits by 2034 if action isn't taken.

The organization is celebrating Social Security's 90th anniversary with events across the country aimed at raising awareness about the program's future and encouraging people to contact their representatives.

"It's something that we've earned, we've paid into it so that we can enjoy it in the future," said Patricia Beck, a Lansing resident who wants to see change.

Beck emphasized the program's importance for older Americans' financial security.

"It's started to lift seniors out of poverty, whether or not it's the sole of the person's income or it just contributes to it. It's very important so that seniors can be able to afford the things that they need and want," Beck said.

Paula Cunningham, state director for AARP Michigan, described their campaign as a call to action.

"We just want to make certain that in 2034, when the fund is expected to be depleted and people are only getting 77% of their earned income, that they are getting 100% of the money that they put in," Cunningham said.

AARP's mission is to strengthen Social Security, with their countdown campaign designed to inform more people about the program's benefits and the challenges it faces.

When asked what message she would give to those worried about Social Security's future, Cunningham urged active engagement.

"I would tell them, don't just sit back and say 'oh it's not going to be there.' Don't just sit back and say 'oh me oh my.' Contact your congressperson. Make sure that you call, send an email, and sign the petition that's on the AARP portal. Do something," Cunningham said.

AARP has launched a petition on its website for those concerned about the program's future. For more information, visit Fox47news.com.

