A rainy start to your day and your week

We had a rainy start to the morning which began very early, but the rain will have moved east by your morning commute. We will get a break for precip through the afternoon. Showers return for your evening commute.

Temperatures will drop down into the 40s for Tuesday and it will be another wet one with rain showers moving through our area throughout the day and night.

By Wednesday we will see snow showers early in the AM, but that will switch over to a rain/snow mix.

By Friday temperatures will start to rebound. We will be back into the 50s with dry conditions for he weekend.

