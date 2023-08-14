If you’re planning a trip and in need of new luggage, Walmart is offering an amazing deal on a lightweight set of three hard-shelled suitcases.

It’s regularly $299.99, but you can now get this Travelhouse Three-Piece Luggage Set for $89.99, a savings of $210. There are no coupon codes or memberships required for the deal, but you may want to order them soon, as there’s no saying when the price will change. Free shipping is included.

Available in seven colors, the set includes one 20-inch, one 24-inch and one 28-inch suitcase, all with spinner wheels and a TSA-approved lock. The built-in lock has a combination, not a key, and will come with a factory-set code of 0-0-0. You will need to press a button, turn a dial and then set a new passcode.

Made of 100% ABS material (a thermoplastic polymer), the suitcases are both impact and scratch-resistant and each one also has a mesh zip pocket and tie-down straps. They are lightweight when empty; the 20-inch weighs just 5.7 pounds, while the 24-inch weighs 7.4 pounds and the 28-inch weighs 9.3 pounds.

A soft handle allows you to carry the suitcase comfortably, while the telescoping pull rod can be adjusted for three different lengths depending on your height. All seven colors are priced at $89.99, so you can grab it in black, two shades of blue, gray, green, yellow or a red wine color.

The suitcase set also comes with a two-year warranty, so you can contact the manufacturer if you have any problems.

Start planning your next trip with this Walmart luggage deal by Kaitlin Gates originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.