This 3-piece luggage set is more than $300 off for a limited time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s not too soon to start thinking about a spring break trip or your summer travel plans. Whether you want to visit some of our national parks during free days, climb aboard a scenic train ride or kick and relax back on the beach, you’ll want to have a quality luggage set to carry everything you need.

If you’ve been holding off on getting a new luggage set because the price tag makes you wince, you’ll want to check out this luggage set available at Walmart.

The Tripcomp 3-Piece Luggage Set from Walmart is marked down more than 80%, saving you a whopping $312. This online-only deal ships for free and arrives within just a few days to most homes.

$87.99 at Walmart (was $399.99)

Walmart has not said when this luggage deal will end, so if you’re in the market for new suitcases, you’ll want to get this set in your virtual shopping cart right away.

The three-piece luggage set comes in seven colors, including dark gray, light blue, pink, light purple, gold, teal blue and red. The bright colors will help you keep tabs on your luggage at the airport.

The lightweight, plastic hardshell won’t add a lot of extra weight to your baggage, so you can pack what you need without weighing yourself down too much. Plus, the four multi-directional spinning wheels on each suitcase provide a quiet and smooth roll for easy transport to and from the airport.

Three sizes allow for flexibility in how you want to travel, as well. The 20-inch suitcase works well as a carry-on suitable for up to five travel days. You also get a 24-inch and a 28-inch bag to provide up to an additional two weeks’ worth of clothing and necessities.

Inside each bag, you’ll find plenty of storage space with cross straps to prevent movement, plus a zippered compartment for small items like a toothbrush or charging cord.

The Tripcomp 3-Piece Luggage Set offers flexibility for one person traveling or a family needing multiple bags for a trip. And, at less than $100 for the set, the money saved can go towards the other, more enjoyable parts of a vacation.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.