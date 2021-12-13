$1M Powerball ticket bought online: Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan Lottery player won $1 million in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lucky player matched the five white ball drawn – 03-25-44-53-64 – in Saturday’s drawing to win the prize, according to a news release Monday.

That winning ticket was bought online.

Michigan Lottery says the winner should contact its Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect their big prize, which needs to be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Tickets for Powerball are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Monday night’s Powerball jackpot stands at $320 million.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.