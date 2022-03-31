19-year-old wanted for murder in Wisconsin arrested in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 19-year-old wanted for murder in Wisconsin was arrested in Holland on Wednesday.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says investigators got a tip that Amaree Goodall, a Wisconsin man wanted for homicide, could be in the Holland area.

Police say their investigation led officers to an apartment on Stratford Way.

According to the department, officers began watching the area to see if they could spot Goodall.

Holland detectives and the tactical team spotted the suspect in an apartment and called him out. Police say the suspect complied and was arrested without incident.

The Beloit Police Department says Goodall is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Jion Broomfield in the Beloit Memorial High School parking lot in Wisconsin on January 29.

Goodall was taken to the Ottawa County Jail. When he appears in court, police say he will have the option of waiving his extradition rights to be transferred to Wisconsin or request an extradition hearing.

