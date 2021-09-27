178k Michigan households receiving additional home heating credit payment

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that more than 178,600 Michigan households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2020 tax year will receive an additional one-time payment this month to help keep their homes warm.

“The Home Heating Credit helps keep families warm by covering heating costs as we head into the fall, leaving more money on the table for other critical needs like rent, groceries or bills,” Whitmer said. “No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on and putting food on the table, but too many families face those kinds of choices today. As the heating season rapidly approaches, these extra dollars will help families meet their basic needs.”

The additional payment is thanks to the remaining Fiscal Year 2021 federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program block grant dollars allocated to the Home Heating Credit Program, according to a news release.

Recipients of the additional credit are households that filed a 2020 Home Heating Credit Claim and qualified for the credit.

Households with seniors, disabled individuals or children under 5 years old are receiving $200 through the program.

Other eligible households are receiving $100.

Treasury has mailed checks to all households that are eligible, and recipients are expected to apply their payments to their household heating costs.

Individuals who have not yet applied for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit have until Sept. 30 each year to submit their application.

“There is still time to apply for the Home Heating Credit,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “You don’t have to file an individual income tax return to receive the credit. Please don’t wait and submit your application today.”

Applications can be found on the state’s website here.