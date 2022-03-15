13-year-old shot, killed in Kentwood over the weekend

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 13-year-old is dead after a shooting in Kentwood on Saturday.

The deadly shooting happened Saturday around 7:54 p.m. on 29th Street SE in Kentwood.

Police say 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Kentwood Police Department, a subject was taken into custody but has since been released, at the direction of the prosecutor, pending further investigation.

Anyone with any information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at (616) 656-6604 or Silent Observer.

