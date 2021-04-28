12-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the head with a BB

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after deputies say he was shot in the head with a BB.

It happened Monday at the Andrews Estates Trailer Park in Kalamazoo County’s Charleston Township.

Deputies say a group of teenage boys were shooting BB guns when a 12-year-old Galesburg boy was hit in the head.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says they are not releasing the name of those involved due to their ages.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating and ask that anyone with information about what happened to contact them at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

