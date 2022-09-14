11 Amazing Hobbit Homes You Can Rent On Vrbo

Whether you’ve just gotten deep into the bold new “Rings of Power” series on Prime Video, you’re more of a J.R.R. Tolkien purist or you simply have a fondness for all things Middle Earth, you have likely imagined what it would be like to dwell in a Hobbit-style home.

Well, you can now dip your toes (hairy or otherwise) into Shire-inspired living by renting a Hobbit house on Vrbo for a night or two. Check out these charming, quirky, wholly unique vacation rentals available around U.S. and beyond.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom Hobbit house is nestled in the heart of the Rother Valley in the East Sussex countryside. Relax with a glass of wine (did we mention it’s located on a vineyard?) or explore the outdoors with activities like kayaking, biking or tennis. Soak in the hot tub or take a short walk to the majestic Bodiam Castle and the sweeping views of the High Weald valleys.

You can rent this Hobbit house from $382 per night for up to four people.

This unique Hobbit house is tucked into a remote Northeast Montana valley. Charming and magical, it also offers modern amenities for a comfortable and memorable stay. The 1,000-square-foot cottage has a king bedroom and a tiny guest bedroom. The wood-burning stove will keep you comfortable, as the underground cottage stays at 55 degrees. The house is surrounded by a magical village that comes to life at night and overlooks the scenic Whitepine Ranch.

You can book this stateside Hobbit house for up to three people from $595 per night.

In a large clearing in the middle of a French forest, this striking semi-buried house has one bedroom and two baths but room enough for five people. You’ll love the natural light streaming through the plexiglass domes in the bedroom and living room. Then, wander along the private terrace to find the secret spa beneath the jasmine arbor in the middle of the woods.

Rent this Hobbit house from $268 per night for up to five people.

This unconventional treehouse in the Lost Pines Forest, about 30 miles outside of Austin, is surrounded by nature. With gorgeous treetop views of the sunsets, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom home feels like it’s in another world. You can amble the shaded trails to observe wildlife, take an exhilarating outdoor shower or visit nearby Bastrop State Park’s trails and swimming pool.

You can rent this Hobbit house from $250 per night for up to four people.

This cozy “Half House” was built within walking distance of the quaint village of Charlevoix by architect Earl Young. Overlooking Lake Michigan, the whimsical stone cottage has two bedrooms and one bathroom, plus everything you need for a comfortable vacation. You can enjoy strolls on the sandy beach, tour the lighthouse or watch the sunset from the porch.

Book this Hobbit house from $195 for up to four people.

Painstaking detail has gone into this romantic getaway that’s minutes from Allen and downtown McKinney, Texas. From the round doors to the handmade furniture and carefully selected crafts, it is truly a unique place to stay. Sit on the patio, enjoy the garden, or dine in the fine restaurants nearby.

You can book this Hobbit house from $175 for up to two people.

You can find a little bit of Middle Earth in Arkansas in this custom-built underground geodesic dome cottage that features four bedrooms and two baths. The open living room is beneath a 4-foot-tall tower with a clear dome that fills the space with natural sunlight. You can watch wildlife at the shire or head out to explore many nearby attractions.

You can rent this Hobbit house from $350 for up to eight people.

Close to plenty yet away from it all, this enchanting “modern Hobbit house” rests on a cliff overlooking a rock quarry pond. Enjoy the fresh air by the pond or cuddle by the fireplace. With touches of luxury throughout, you can unplug and indulge.

Rent this Hobbit house from $175 per night for up to two people.

It may be above-ground, but this whimsical property is anything but the usual vacation home. Instead, it offers an elegant atmosphere with a contemporary touch, equipped with everything you need for a comfortable holiday. Guests have access to in-house surround sound, a wood-burning fireplace, an outdoor grill, a screened-in porch and a hot tub. It’s hard to imagine Bilbo Baggins ever leaving Bag End on his journey if it was this tricked out.

Book this Hobbit house from $259 per night for up to four people.

A chic, contemporary take on a Hobbit house, this stone-walled property features a living room that’s shaped like a half moon and three large windows with direct access to the terrace. Le Dôme is hidden in south-central France in a forest of truffle oaks. A heated pool and spa, 75-inch television and high-tech kitchen are some of the modern amenities you can enjoy.

This Hobbit house is available from $307 per night for up to four people.

Deep in the forest just an hour outside of Dallas, this two-bedroom treehouse is seated on the banks of the Brazos River and gives off a mix of Hobbit and Ewok vibes. Enjoy the wooded views from the deck, relax to the sound of the nearby waterfall, spend a day kayaking or soak beneath the stars in the hot tub.

Rent this Hobbit house from $415 per night for up to six people.

Which Hobbit house would you love to stay in?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.