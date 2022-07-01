LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since the most recent portion of Michigan's no fault auto reform law went into effect in July 2021.

While the law was aimed at lowering the state's sky high car insurance rates, it has also impacted the care existing crash survivors have been able to access.

According to CPAN, a group focused on preserving our previous no fault auto system, there have been at least seven people who have died since the changes went into effect, because of losing access to some care.

There are roughly 18,000 Michiganders currently receiving medical benefits from their auto no-fault policies.

A report, conducted by the Michigan Public Health Institute (MPHI) and commissioned by the Brain Injury Association of Michigan (BIAMI), was conducted between September and October of 2021.

According to their findings, 1,548 crash survivors have lost access to care since the most recent portion of the no-fault reform went into effect in July of 2021.

3,049 medical-care employees have lost their jobs.

96 care companies say they are no longer able to accept patients with auto no-fault insurance benefits, while 140 said they have had to "significantly reduce" their services.

21 care companies have had to completely shut down.

The Michigan Public Health Institute has been working on collecting data for a second report, to get a more up-to-date snapshot of the impact the new law has had.

That is expected to be published within the next few weeks.

