Yes! Grant 4/6/17: Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center

Serving as one of Michigan's key cultural resources, the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center inspires and ignites passion for the visual arts, and provides a place for self expression and community engagement.
"Lansing Art Gallery was founded in 1965 by a handful of local artists," said Barb Whitney, Executive Director at Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center. "In 1975, 10 years later, we worked with a whole community team to develop funds and raise dollars for an art center where we were housed for decades."
Whitney is pleased that the Yes! Grant will help the Lansing Art Gallery be available to everyone in the Mid-Michigan area.
" The cash portion of the Yes! Grant will be dedicated to helping us better promote our mission and share our news with the community, that Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center is for everyone, all the time."
FOX 47 Community Affairs Director, Kevin Brown, presented the Yes! Grant to Whitney and Board President, Rich Sneary.
Our congratulations go to the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center!
