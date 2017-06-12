Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 9:12PM EDT expiring June 13 at 4:00AM EDT in effect for: Clare, Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa
Little Caesars Arena on schedule to be completed by Sept. 1
1:26 PM, Jun 12, 2017
2:51 PM, Jun 12, 2017
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Little Caesars Arena is on track and on schedule to be completed by Sept. 1, Olympia Entertainment President and CEO Tom Wilson said on Monday.
Speaking only to 7 Action News, Wilson said the building keeps getting better by the day, saying it will be a great difference-maker for downtown Detroit.
The first performance scheduled at the arena is Detroit's own Kid Rock, who will play several shows beginning on Sept. 12.
Wilson also said there will be days after the arena is completed and before Kid Rock's shows where the public can see the arena.
"We'll have a day for the community before Kid Rock comes in, we'll have a day for our colleagues, people who worked on the building, anybody who has been associated with this project," Wilson said. "They deserve a chance to see, before everybody else, what a great place this is going to be."