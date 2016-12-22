UPDATE: Dr. Larry Nassar denied bail, will remain in custody

Dr. Larry Nassar appeared in federal court in Grand Rapids for a bond hearing on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

At the hearing, Nassar pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges. He faces one count of receipt of child pornography which carries a 5-20 year sentence if convicted, and one count of possession of child pornography, which could also result in up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The government is asking for a jury trial on the charges.

Special Agent Rod Charles of the FBI testified that several search warrants were executed to search Nassar's home. During the search, agents found a hard drive and a plastic bag with several computer disks in a trash bin outside of his home that hadn't been collected. Some of the disks were labeled with Nassar's name.

More than 37,000 images and videos of child pornography, all of it involving underage girls, some thought to be as young as six years of age. 16,000 images and videos on the drive had not been deleted. Additional images and videos were found on the computer disks, and police believe that there were more images on the disks that had been deleted.

A laptop with child porn on it was found inside his home. Police are still working with the laptop to go through all of the files on it. A GoPro camera was also found, which allegedly shows Nassar sexually assaulting girls in a pool.

The judge ruled that Nassar is to remain in custody of U.S. agents until his trial.

The former MSU doctor who worked for USA Gymnastics has been accused of sexual assaulting gymnasts under his care. He is facing charges brought by the state of Michigan of molesting a young girl at his home in Holt between 1998 and 2005.

Nassar was indicted earlier this month on child pornography charges. The indictment says Nassar possessed thousands of images, dating from 2003 through 2016.

There have been no new court dates set at this time. Stay with us as we follow this case.

