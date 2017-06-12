Man suspected in two breaking and enterings caught inside local Sears

A man suspected of committing two break-ins in Jackson is arrested inside the Sears store. Jackson police say they arrested the 46-year old man early Friday morning. They say he threw a brick through a bay door window of the Sears automotive section at the Jackson Crossing Mall. An alarm alerted the police to investigate the situation.



When police arrived at about 2 a.m. they spotted a man inside. Police set up a perimeter around the mall with the help of several other local law enforcement agencies. They eventually located the man hiding inside a dressing room. He was not armed.



The man is linked to another recent burglary Jackson Police were investigating.



On Thursday morning police were called to the Plastigage company in the 200 block of Monroe Street in Jackson. When employees arrived for work they found that a side door had been forced open. A laptop and other small items were reported missing.



A wallet was found outside the building. Jackson Police say that wallet belongs to the man who was arrested inside the Sears the next day.



The name of the suspect is being withheld until he is formally charged.