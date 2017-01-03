Boil water advisory due to water main break in Mason

Mason has issued a boil-water advisory for part of the city because of a water main break early Tuesday morning. It applies to homes and businesses in the following area:

- West side of Cedar Street from Curtis Street to Kerns Road

- Kerns Road from Cedar Street to Howell Road

The break caused a loss of pressure in the water system which could lead to contamination. The city says there is no evidence of that occurring. It issued the order as a precaution until testing and flushing can be completed. That's expected to take 48 hours.

All water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a full boil for at least one minute before use. Any ice or drinks made with tap water since last night should not be used.

Fox 47 News will have updates when the boil-water advisory is lifted.