Surge of new faces at local gyms, keeping your resolutions

Jacob Hicks’ job requires a lot of heavy lifting-- that's why he wants to get in better shape to start the New Year.

“Part of the New Year will probably be going and seeing personal trainers just to watch diet,” Hicks said. “Which is a big part of it for me."

Brian Stevens already visits the gym-- but he still has goals for 2017. To eat cleaner and-- most importantly-- to consistently keep up with his workouts.

"There's always some excuse I can make to not come,” Stevens said. “Either friends call me, I want to go out, or something like that."

But Stevens is a little worried.

"I'm not really into resolutions because I fail," Stevens said.

It's not uncommon for people to give up on their fitness resolutions. The local YMCA health and wellness director says most don't make it beyond the first five weeks. He says people need to realize results don't happen overnight.

"Just be patient with it,” Jon Greene, the Health and Wellness Director of the Lansing YMCA said. “If you can make it through mid-February on those resolutions, chances are you'll be able to stick it out through the year."

As for eating healthier, you might not want to start off on a huge diet. They say it's easier to take one small step at a time.

"Encouraging people to make small, measurable changes that they can keep up for the rest of the year and the rest of their lives," Alison Bradow, the Chronic Disease Prevention Coordinator at the YMCA said.

An example would be introducing one new fruit every week into your diet.

They encourage new members to keep their goals simple.

"Besides the health and wellness benefit,” Greene said. “It's knowing you accomplished something."