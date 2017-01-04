10 ways to live your life to the fullest in 2017

It’s finally 2017, and even if you aren’t too fond of New Year’s resolutions it’s safe to say everyone wants to live the next year greater than the last. So here are a few ways to live your life to the fullest this year, and a few local places to help you on your journey.

Live more consciously



“While meditating we are simply seeing what the mind has been doing all along.” – Allan Lokos

Meditating and Yoga are great ways to become more conscious. The Lansing Area Mindfulness Community practices The Five Mindfulness Trainings, which is one of the most concrete ways to practice mindfulness.

Give more of your time



There is something about volunteering your time that makes you feel needed and appreciated. And when you feel appreciated you’re more likely to go the extra mile in life. Allforgood.org will help you find volunteer opportunities in your area!

Go on more dates



Lansing has one of the largest speed dating companies in business since 2001! Click here for more information.

Meet with an old friend



Going for coffee seems to be the most common way people meet up with their friends. Conveniently, Michigan has 241 Biggby locations! So no matter where you are in the mitten state there is a Biggby making it easier for you to meet and greet.

Travel more



Check out some of the top sights in Michigan to visit!

Take a break



Check out some of the best Spas in Michigan!

Party hardy



Check out some of the best clubs and bars in Michigan!

Eat Cleaner



Check out some of the top healthy marketplaces in Michigan!

