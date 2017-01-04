10 ways to live your life to the fullest in 2017

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:09PM EST expiring January 6 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 10:26AM EST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 4 at 11:14PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 9 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 5 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
It’s finally 2017, and even if you aren’t too fond of New Year’s resolutions it’s safe to say everyone wants to live the next year greater than the last. So here are a few ways to live your life to the fullest this year, and a few local places to help you on your journey.
Live more consciously
“While meditating we are simply seeing what the mind has been doing all along.” – Allan Lokos
There is something about volunteering your time that makes you feel needed and appreciated. And when you feel appreciated you’re more likely to go the extra mile in life. Allforgood.org will help you find volunteer opportunities in your area!
Go on more dates
Lansing has one of the largest speed dating companies in business since 2001! Click here for more information.
Meet with an old friend
Going for coffee seems to be the most common way people meet up with their friends. Conveniently, Michigan has 241 Biggby locations! So no matter where you are in the mitten state there is a Biggby making it easier for you to meet and greet.
Travel more
Check out some of the top sights in Michigan to visit!