PERRY, MI — As a young boy, Joe was bitten by the muscle-car bug. He bought his first car at age 14 - a wrecked 1964 GTO. He parted it out to make money for his first car which was a 1968 Pontiac Firebird. That was his first paint job and from there it just snowballed into repairing corvettes and repairing totaled vehicles. Even though Joe went on to college and received a degree in electronics and began working on M1 tanks, his passion was always cars.

So eventually Joe left that job to pursue his passion. In September of 1992, Joe opened Joe's Body Shop. At Joe's Body Shop, you will find that our team shares the same passion and values.

Quality.

A key core value for Joe's Body Shop is Quality. Quality in the work we do and the service we provide is essential for building trust with our customers.

Fast Service.

We also understand and respect that people need their vehicles! So we strive to do the job as quickly as possible so our customers can get back on the road.

Honesty.

Honesty is important to us. We are committed to being up front and transparent because at the end of the day, no one wants surprises on their repair jobs.

Contact Joe's Body Shop in Perry, Michigan for your Auto Body Needs!

