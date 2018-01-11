Doctors say the flu is spreading faster this year

Do you have that achy, stuffy head feeling? It might be the flu. Experts say it is spreading faster this year.

The Department of Health and Human Services tells FOX 47 the number of hospitalizations has jumped in the last couple weeks because people have been spending more time indoors and in close contact with others.

Doctors are worried because the strain going around this season is more severe than last year.

"We are worried because the hospitalization rate is going up. Its the type of flu that we see more hospitalizations and more severe illness."

Michigan's Chief Medical Executive, Eden Wells, is talking about influenza A or H3N2. But with school back in session, Wells expects to see more cases of influenza B, which primarily affects children.

"We may be seeing more cases of both the influenza A, the more sever form, and influenza B over the next couple of weeks," said Wells.

Wells says the flu vaccine is still the best way to prevent catching the virus, and its not too late to get one.

"I know it is January 8th, but the influenza season is now taking off. The flu will carry on I think for the next couple of months," said Wells.

Even though the vaccine is only 50 % effective this season, it can still help if you get infected. People who've had the shot tend to have less-severe symptoms and get better more quickly. If you do start to feel symptoms head to the doctors immediately.

"Get tested or evaluated for influenza. If you do have it, they should be giving you a anti-viral to help get rid of the course of the influenza more quickly but also to prevent more complications," said Wells.

So far, the flu has killed 12 children nationwide, but none of those cases have been in Michigan. State and federal experts are monitoring the virus's progress.

The most-common ways for influenza to spread are coughing and poor hygiene. Doctors say you should cough into your elbow and wash your hands thoroughly several times a day. But the most important thing to do is to stay home if you're sick.