How to apply for a Yes! Grant

WHO WE ARE and WHAT WE DO



FOX 47 WSYM says YES! to Mid-Michigan by being a positive force that brings our communities together. Our aim is to serve all viewers and their favorite non-profits from across Mid-Michigan. We will bring communities together through strategic outreach to non-profit civic groups, foundations and service organizations in our 5-county region. We will support and showcase their efforts and events through on-air, digital platforms, station outreach and involvement. Our goal is to award grant winners commensurate with the population size of each of the 5 counties that make up the Mid-Michigan TV viewing area: Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson, and Hillsdale counties. FOX 47 is an E.W. Scripps TV station, the same company who founded the Scripps Spelling Bee and the Scripps Howard Foundation. The Yes! Grant funds come from FOX 47 and the Scripps Howard Foundation as a way for our company to give back to the communities we serve.



WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR



We want to accentuate the positives in Mid-Michigan with the Yes! Grant program. We say YES! to sowing seeds of “good” with our community partners and organizations, empowering them to help bring our communities together. We are looking for the groups and organizations that make our community better!



HOW IT WORKS



To be eligible for funding, an applicant must be a non-profit with tax-exempt status under section 501 (c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Nominations will be accepted from organizations who provide services within our 5-county region: Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson and Hillsdale counties. An organization may apply for funds once every twelve months. YES! Grants will be awarded to one recipient monthly representing a total value of $5,000. The $5,000 value is defined as $1,000 in cash and $4,000 in a television campaign on FOX 47 and its family of TV stations. Grant recipients will be selected by our YES! Grant Board, comprised of community leaders from our 5-county region who represent a diversity of occupations. The board will communicate quarterly for the purpose of selecting future Yes! Grant recipients. We will award a new recipient on the first Thursday of each month. Recipients will be notified a month in advance. The recipients cash award and TV campaign will be executed within the month they are selected.



All submitted applications will receive a "Thank You" confirmation message upon completion. If there is any incomplete information within your application, FOX 47's Community Affairs Coordinator will contact you in regards to what is missing.



You will be notified if you have been selected to receive a Yes! Grant. All awardees will be posted monthly at www.fox47news.com/yesgrant.



If chosen, FOX 47 will announce how you plan to use your $1,000 cash award as well as the content of the $4,000 TV campaign. YES! Grant recipients give full acknowledgement that E.W. Scripps and FOX 47 WSYM have the rights to use this information along with company brands, logos, or likeness to be used in one or all of the following: on TV in promotional messaging, during FOX 47 News, online at Fox47news.com and its related online products, in social media and other media sources.



FOX 47 may fund faith-based organizations provided their activities address the needs of the wider community without regard to religious beliefs.