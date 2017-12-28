We Say Yes! to Michigan Wedding Giveaway Prizes

See complete prize details of the We Say Yes! to Michigan Wedding Giveaway below. Be sure to check back for added prizes throughout the contest entry period!

Grand Prize (Total Value: $18,225)

Wedding and reception dinner aboard the Michigan Princess Riverboat for up to 100 people (Value: $5,000)

Bridal Jewelry from H& H Jewelry Design (Value: up to $4,000) - Winner must make contact within 3 months of winning or prize voids

Up to $1,800 towards Wedding Gown, up to 5 Bridesmaids dresses valued at up to $180 each, 1 flower girl dress valued at up to $150, and 2 mothers dresses valued at up to $250 each from Becker's Bridal(Total Value: $3,350) - Not to be combined with other offers. New purchases only.

Wedding Decor by Weddings By Nicole (Valued up to $5,000)

20 passenger stretch town car from Grand Limo, used up to 4 hours (Valued up to $875)

5 night trip for 2 adults to Riu Palace Peninsula in Cancun, Mexico. Valid from January 2019 through March 2019. Trip includes 5-night accommodations, roundtrip non-stop air from Lansing, ground transfers to and from the airport and hotel, all meals and drinks in the resort and the assistance of a resort Apple Vacations representative. At redemption, winner will be responsible for tax and fuel costs (approx. $375-450). Winners must be at least 21 years old with a valid passport to redeem the prize.

2nd Place Prize (Total Value: $750)

Up to $500 gift certificate towards $2,000 or more purchase at H&H Jewelry Design (Value: $500) - Winner must make contact within 3 months of winning or prize voids

Up to $250 off of any priced Wedding Gown from Becker's Bridal (Value: $250) - Not to be combined with other offers. New purchases only.

3rd Place Prize (Total Value: $400)

Up to $250 gift certificate towards $1,000 or more purchase at H&H Jewelry Design (Value: $250) - Winner must make contact within 3 months of winning or prize voids

Up to $150 off any priced Wedding Gown from Becker's Bridal (Value: $150) - Not to be combined with other offers. New purchases only.

Note: Date of wedding date to be determined by the winner(s) and the participating sponsors, with a minimum of (90) days between the winner(s) being announced at the Lansing Bride Magazine Wedding Show on Sunday, February 11th, 2018 and the wedding date. The wedding must be held no later than December 31, 2019 or all prizing is voided.

Apple Vacations contest rules: