Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

MID-MICHIGAN — Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy with seasonable morning temperatures. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 40s. A cold front slides in from the northwest on Wednesday morning, bringing another chance for rain and snow showers as it moves through from north to south. We anticipate only a half an inch to a inch of snow accumulation by Wednesday afternoon. Dry skies return by Wednesday evening through the majority of Thursday until our next larger system arrives. Widespread rain showers, strong winds, and warm temperatures push into the region overnight Thursday into Friday. Thunderstorms could be on the strong side late Friday, along with high temperatures making a run at 60 degrees. Saturday colder air wraps around this system and transitioning rain over to snow showers while dropping temperatures back as well.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and/or snow showers. Accumulations between .50" to 1". Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Highs middle/upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. Thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy. Widespread rain switches over to snow as temperatures fall. Highs reaching the upper 50s early on, falling to the upper 30s by the late afternoon.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

