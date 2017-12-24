Storm Shield Weather Forecast

Mostly cloudy overnight with cold temperatures in the upper teens waking up Sunday morning.

We will be seeing a white Christmas as a system brings snow to the region Sunday and Monday. Expect snow Sunday afternoon and evening with 1-3" of snow expected for most locations. Highs tomorrow will be cold only reaching the low to mid 20s.

Scattered light snow lingers Sunday night/ Christmas Eve with temps in the teens.

Lake effect snow kicks in on Monday, Christmas day, with most folks seeing occasional light snow off and on during the day. Highs on Christmas will reach the lower 20s.