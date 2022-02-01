Mid-Michigan prepares for winter storm Wednesday

MID-MICHIGAN — We expect clouds to thicken up today with light rain developing in the afternoon as temperatures “warm” towards 40 degrees. Any “warmth” won’t last long as cold air start to push in overnight and into Wednesday pushing our precipitation to transition to a brief wintry mix before changing to all snow later Tuesday night. We're tracking a storm system for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing snowfall to the region. The latest forecast models show this system tracking the heaviest snow southeast of Michigan. That means colder air and several inches or more of snow accumulation likely along/south of the I-94 corridor and east toward Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Detroit. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts for updates as details will likely change. Difficult travel conditions are expected with this system. WINTER STORM WATCHES have already been posted from 2 A.M. Wednesday through 11 P.M. Thursday evening for Allegan and Barry Counties. WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been issued for Van Buren, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties to the south and east from 2 A.M. Wednesday through 11 P.M. Thursday. This storm wraps up Thursday evening and we should be mainly dry on Friday but bitter cold. Bundle up and drive safe!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer yet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rain develops in the afternoon hours, then transitions to a wintry mix/snow overnight. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy as rain quickly transitions to snow showers. Possible brief window of freezing rain / wintry mix. Lows in the mid to upper 20s as cold air will start to push in.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers, with the heaviest bands south and east of Grand Rapids. Breezy winds. Highs in the upper 20s early Wednesday, then falling throughout the day.

THURSDAY: Light snow possible with the heaviest bands well south and east of Grand Rapids. When all said and done areas along/south of the I-94 corridor could be looking at total accumulations of 6-10"+. Grand Rapids would be on the order of about 3" to 5" with the current track of this system. Further north of GR, less than 1" is likely. Temps in the upper teens early on dropping into the lower teens and single digits by day’s end.

FRIDAY: Mainly dry with possible lake effect flurries. Northeast winds. Highs in the teens.

