I'm Thomas Cook, and I am a sports multimedia journalist at FOX 47. I grew up in Grand Blanc and call Michigan home. I went to Grand Blanc High School and then Kalamazoo College where I played four years on the men’s varsity basketball team and served as a captain my senior year.

I earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business with a concentration in media studies from Kalamazoo College. Then, I went to Syracuse University’s Newhouse School, earning a Master of Science in Broadcast and Digital Journalism with a focus in sports media and communications in May 2022.

While in Syracuse, I worked as a part-time MMJ at WKTV-TV in Utica, NY. I also worked at WAER-FM radio, Syracuse’s NPR radio station affiliate, on various projects. In 2022, I was awarded excellence on a story I did on Syracuse men’s soccer player Max Kent by the Broadcast Educational Awards.

I am passionate about sports and telling stories of athletes in the Lansing area.

I enjoy playing sports, spending time outside and being with family.