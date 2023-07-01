Tennessee Titans' Hassan Haskins charged for strangulation assault

Hassan Haskins, a running back for the Tennessee Titans, was arrested on Thursday and charged in Davidson County, Tennessee with felony aggravated assault by strangulation.

As the Tennessean reported, according to court documents, his citation date was June 29 and he is scheduled to appear in court on July 10.

ESPN reported that Haskins was released later on Thursday after posting a $10,000 bond.

The Titans released a statement on Friday, saying, "We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information."

An arrest affidavitreported on by CBS Sports said Haskins allegedly became involved in an altercation with the victim, his girlfriend Makiah Green, because she allegedly "liked" a photo of a male on Instagram.

According to NBC Sports, Haskins' girlfriend provided photos of bruises to her face, shoulder and neck to police after the June 22 altercation.

Reports said Haskins' girlfriend was also arrested on June 29 and charged with aggravated assault after an additional altercation, and was released after posting a $7,500 bond. She was reportedly charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and strangulation, along with felony vandalism.

The Titans chose Haskins in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He has played 15 games at the rookie level and had 36 touches for a total of 150 yards.

