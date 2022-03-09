TV20 Detroit to broadcast nearly two dozen Detroit City FC matches this season

(WXYZ) — WMYD TV20 Detroit will air nearly two dozen men's and women's Detroit City Football Club matches this season, the station and team announced together on Wednesday.

DCFC's men's team joined the USL Championship this season, the second tier of professional soccer in the United States, and the women's team will be in the USL W-League.

Neal Ruhl and John Kreger will return to the booth for Le Rouge, and there will be at least 23 men's and women's matches broadcast on TV20 Detroit.

For the first time ever, the DCFC men's team will have two USL Championship matches broadcast nationally on the ESPN family of networks – the April 15 home match against Birmingham Legion FC and the June 18 home match against El Paso Locomotive FC.

“With this move to the USL Championship, it’s more important than ever that DCFC supporters have a knowledgeable and familiar team in the broadcast booth. Neal and John stand out in our region for their experience calling and analyzing the game, and above all their knowledge of Le Rouge is unparalleled,” co-owner Alex Wright said in a statement.

Le Rouge kicks off the USL Championship season on the road at San Antonio FC on March 12 before opening the home season at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday, March 19 against the Charleston Battery.

Matches will also be broadcast in the Lansing and Jackson areas on our sister station, WSYM Fox 47 News.

Detroit City FC Live, Locally Broadcast Matches in 2022 (all home matches at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, MI):

Mar 12: Detroit City FC Men at San Antonio FC

Mar 19: Detroit City FC Men vs Charleston Battery

Mar 26: Detroit City FC Men vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Apr 2: Detroit City FC Men vs Memphis 901 FC

Apr 15: Detroit City FC Men vs Birmingham Legion FC

Apr 23: Detroit City FC Men at Hartford Athletic

May 7: Detroit City FC Women vs KZFC

May 14: Detroit City FC Men vs Loudoun Athletic FC

Jun 4: Detroit City FC Men at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Jun 5: Detroit City FC Women vs Kings Hammer FC

Jun 11: Detroit City FC Men vs Sacramento Republic FC

Jul 1: Detroit City FC Women vs Indy Eleven

Jul 6: Detroit City FC Men vs Hartford Athletic

Jul 9: Detroit City FC Men at Indy Eleven

Jul 23: Detroit City FC Men vs New Mexico United

Aug 13: Detroit City FC Men vs Oakland Roots SC

Aug 20: Detroit City FC Men vs Louisville City FC

Sep 3: Detroit City FC Men vs Indy Eleven

Sep 10: Detroit City FC Men at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Sep 17: Detroit City FC Men vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

Sep 24: Detroit City FC Men vs FC Tulsa

Oct 5: Detroit City FC Men at Louisville City FC

Oct 15: Detroit City FC Men vs Miami FC