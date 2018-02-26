Press Pass All Stars: 02/25/2018

WSYM
News
Closings
Yes! Grant
YES!
Zoo
Home Experts
All Sections
Home
+
Home
Contests
+
All Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Big Bang Big Bucks
Name the Fox
News
+
All News
Local
National
Local Health
Excellence In Education
National Health
Politics
Submit News Tips
Conquering Addiction
Good News
Home Experts
Closings
Yes! Grant
YES!
+
All Yes!
Yes to Health
Yes! Grant
Yes! Pics
Around Town Events
Around Town Events Calendar
Zoo
Kids News
Zoo
Lifestyle
+
All Lifestyle
The Daily Clutch
Your Money Counts
Photo Galleries
+
All Galleries
We Are Spartans
+
All We Are Spartans
Sports
+
All Sports
Local Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Press Pass
College Football
Me TV
+
Me TV Home
Weather
+
All Weather
Todays Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar
Weather Kids
Alerts
Weather Videos
Bounce TV
+
Bounce TV Home
Black History Makers
Bounce Back
About Us
+
Contact Us
Staff
Jobs
Support
SAP Programming Problems and Concerns
Morning Blend
+
All Segments
Contact Us
Videos
+
All Videos
FOX 47 News LIVE
Live
Entertainment
+
All Entertainment
Watercooler
TV Listing
Right This Minute
Pickler and Ben Show
Home Experts
Current
33
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 48°
LO: 34°
HI: 48°
LO: 34°
HI: 48°
LO: 34°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
52
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning issued February 26 at 4:08AM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 26 at 4:08AM EST expiring February 27 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee
Flood Warning issued February 26 at 4:08AM EST expiring February 27 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 26 at 4:00AM EST expiring February 27 at 3:59AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring February 26 at 10:49PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring February 28 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Eaton
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:03PM EST expiring February 28 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:03PM EST expiring February 27 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:03PM EST expiring February 28 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:03PM EST expiring February 27 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Barry
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:03PM EST expiring February 28 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:03PM EST expiring February 26 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 9:03PM EST expiring March 1 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 26 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 26 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 12:07PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:30AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 12:07PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:30AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:53AM EST expiring February 26 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:53AM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:53AM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:53AM EST expiring February 26 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Barry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Barry
52
Weather Alerts
Press Pass All Stars: 02/25/2018
FOX 47 News
4:45 AM, Feb 26, 2018
Share Article
Previous
Next
Get the latest in sports from local experts here!
Fox 47 news
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Get the latest in sports from local experts here!
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story