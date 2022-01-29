PHOTOS: Looking back at Tom Brady's Michigan career amid retirement news

(WXYZ) — With the news that Tom Brady is retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL, we wanted to look back at his time in Michigan, playing for Lloyd Carr and the Michigan Wolverines football team.

Brady, 44, joined the Wolverines in 1996 but was a backup quarterback during his first two years, before battling with Drew Henson in 1998 and 1999 where he was the starter both seasons.

(AP) Michigan quarterback Tom Brady prepares to hand off the ball during the third quarter against Michigan State Saturday, Sept. 26, 1998, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Brady rushed for one touchdown and passed for another as the Wolverines defeated Michigan State 29-17. (AP Photo/Paul Warner)

Brady also eventually served as a team captain. In 2013, he spoke to the team while in town for a preseason game with the New England Patriots.

According to a Yahoo! Sports article from the time, Brady said being a captain for Michigan was his greatest honor.

""You know what the greatest honor I’ve ever received as a player is? In my fourth and fifth year, I was named team captain. That, to this day, is the single greatest achievement I’ve ever had as a football player, because the men in this room chose me to lead their team. These were my best friends. These were the guys that knew that I liked to work, that knew that I loved football, that knew that I loved to play, that knew I wanted to be the quarterback for Michigan," he said, according to Yahoo.

(AP) FILE--Michigan quarterbacks from left, Drew Henson, (7), Jason Kapsner, (13) and Tom Brady (10) pose during media day in Ann Arbor, Aug. 13, 1999. Michigan coach Lloyd Carr has refused to name his starting quarteback for Saturday's game, Sept. 4, against Notre Dame, although it's likely to be Tom Brady. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

He appeared in just six games during his first two seasons, completing 15 passes.

In his junior season, he threw for 2,427 yards and 14 touchdowns, and in 1999, he threw for 2,217 yards with 16 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

After graduating from Michigan, Brady was not highly-sought after and did not get selected until the sixth round, 199th overall, in the 2000 NFL Draft.