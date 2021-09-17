Red Wings open 2021 Prospect Tournament in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Detroit Red Wings opened play in their 2021 Prospect Tournament with a 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars Thursday night in Traverse City.

2020 first round pick Lucas Raymond scored his first goal since signing an entry-level deal with Detroit, Kirill Tyutyayev scored twice, and Joe Veleno and Chase Pearson added a goal apiece.

Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Ben Simon is serving as coach of Detroit's prospect team.

"Everyone's kind of got their different glasses that they're evaluating through, but for us it's to make sure that they're prepared as much as possible going into training camp," said Simon. "To try and improve every day, get a little bit better as a group. They're learning a lot of different systems, just to get better as the week progresses, and to hopefully leave here on a positive note and have a little confidence going into the main camp."

The Red Wings face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.