Red Wings announce 2021-22 season schedule, open October 14

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings will open the 2021-22 regular season October 14 against the defending two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The season opener against Tampa Bay is one of four consecutive home games to start the season for Detroit.

The 2021-22 NHL schedule released Thursday night includes a break for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

DETROIT RED WINGS 2021-22 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Oct. 14 - vs. Tampa Bay

Oct. 16 - vs. Vancouver

Oct. 19 - vs. Columbus

Oct. 21 - vs. Calgary

Oct. 23 - at Montreal

Oct. 24 - at Chicago

Oct. 27 - at Washington

Oct. 29 - vs. Florida

Oct. 30 - at Toronto

Nov. 2 - at Montreal

Nov. 4 - at Boston

Nov. 6 - at Buffalo

Nov. 7 - vs. Vegas

Nov. 9 - vs. Edmonton

Nov. 11 - vs. Washington

Nov. 13 - vs. Montreal

Nov. 15 - at Columbus

Nov. 16 - at Dallas

Nov. 18 - at Vegas

Nov. 20 - at Arizona

Nov. 24 - vs. St. Louis

Nov. 27 - vs. Buffalo

Nov. 30 - at Boston

Dec. 1 - vs. Seattle

Dec. 4 - vs. NY Islanders

Dec. 7 - vs. Nashville

Dec. 9 - at St. Louis

Dec. 10 - at Colorado

Dec. 14 - vs. NY Islanders

Dec. 16 - at Carolina

Dec. 18 - vs. New Jersey

Dec. 20 - vs. Colorado

Dec. 23 - at Minnesota

Dec. 27 - at NY Rangers

Dec. 29 - at NY Islanders

Dec. 31 - vs. Washington

Jan. 2 - vs. Boston

Jan. 4 - vs. San Jose

Jan. 6 - at Anaheim

Jan. 8 - at Los Angeles

Jan. 11 - at San Jose

Jan. 13 - vs. Winnipeg

Jan. 15 - vs. Buffalo

Jan. 17 - at Buffalo

Jan. 18 - at Philadelphia

Jan. 21 - vs. Dallas

Jan. 22 - at Nashville

Jan. 26 - vs. Chicago

Jan. 28 - at Pittsburgh

Jan. 29 - vs. Toronto

Jan. 31 - vs. Anaheim

Feb. 2 - vs. Los Angeles

Feb. 23 - vs. Philadelphia

Feb. 26 - at Toronto

Mar. 1 - vs. Carolina

Mar. 4 - at Tampa Bay

Mar. 5 - at Florida

Mar. 8 - vs. Arizona

Mar. 10 - vs. Minnesota

Mar. 12 - at Calgary

Mar. 15 - at Edmonton

Mar. 17 - at Vancouver

Mar. 19 - at Seattle

Mar. 22 - vs. Philadelphia

Mar. 26 - vs. Tampa Bay

Mar. 27 - at Pittsburgh

Mar. 30 - vs. NY Rangers

Apr. 1 - vs. Ottawa

Apr. 3 - at Ottawa

Apr. 5 - vs. Boston

Apr. 6 - at Winnipeg

Apr. 9 - vs. Columbus

Apr. 12 - vs. Ottawa

Apr. 14 - at Carolina

Apr. 16 - at NY Rangers

Apr. 17 - vs. Florida

Apr. 19 - at Tampa Bay

Apr. 21 - at Florida

Apr. 23 - vs. Pittsburgh

Apr. 24 - at New Jersey

Apr. 26 - vs. Toronto

Apr. 29 - at New Jersey