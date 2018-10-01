Michigan DL Chase Winovich named Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich was named the Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week after his game against Northwestern on Saturday.

With 3.0 tackles for loss and nine tackles in all, it was Winovich's 13th-straight game with at least .5 tackles for loss.

He also had a career-high eight solo tackles and one sack.

This was his second career Defensive Player of the Week honor after his first in 2017. The last time a Wolverine was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week was in November 2017 with Khaleke Hudson.