Michigan DL Chase Winovich named Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week

10:56 AM, Oct 1, 2018
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Chase Winovich #15 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with Noah Furbush #59 of the Michigan Wolverines after the Michigan Wolverines recovered a fumble and scored against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich was named the Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week after his game against Northwestern on Saturday.

With 3.0 tackles for loss and nine tackles in all, it was Winovich's 13th-straight game with at least .5 tackles for loss.

He also had a career-high eight solo tackles and one sack.

This was his second career Defensive Player of the Week honor after his first in 2017. The last time a Wolverine was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week was in November 2017 with Khaleke Hudson. 

