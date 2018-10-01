Michigan DL Chase Winovich named Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week
10:56 AM, Oct 1, 2018
3 hours ago
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich was named the Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week after his game against Northwestern on Saturday.
With 3.0 tackles for loss and nine tackles in all, it was Winovich's 13th-straight game with at least .5 tackles for loss.
He also had a career-high eight solo tackles and one sack.
This was his second career Defensive Player of the Week honor after his first in 2017. The last time a Wolverine was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week was in November 2017 with Khaleke Hudson.