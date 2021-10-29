Watch
Lucas Raymond's first Red Wings card drops on Upper Deck's ePack site on Friday

Posted at 11:30 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 11:30:02-04

DETROIT — Lucas Raymond has made an immediate impact with the Red Wings. He scored a historic hat trick in just his sixth NHL game.

That hat trick is the reason he'll get his first officially licensed NHL card before most of the 2021-22 rookie class.

Upper Deck is putting Raymond in its Game Dated Moments set, a weekly release on the company's ePack platform. The card goes on sale at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, and is limited to 999 copies.

Upper Deck announced this month some delays and cancellations to some products, citing “production and supply chain management challenges.” One of those products, 2021-22 Series 1, is delayed to a date TBD in December. Series 1 would be the first appearances for rookies in this year's class. Raymond will now make his cardboard debut before Series 1 drops.

A key to know: this is a physical card.

ePack is an online platform to buy cards directly from Upper Deck. You can trade with other users on the platform once you buy the cards — and/or send them home.

Usually products appear on ePack for sale 2-3 months after hitting stores. These Game Dated Moments are ePack exclusives, released weekly until they sell out.

